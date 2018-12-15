 »   »   »  ‘Fraud Saiyan’ Releases First Song: Remixed Version Of Hit Urmila Track ‘Chamma Chamma’

Grooving To The Remix Of The Popular Hit!

Elli AvRam sets the stage on fire in this new twist to Chamma Chamma busting out some killer moves. Elli Avram is an Indian - Swedish - Greek actress whose first breakthrough in Bollywood was with a lead role in Abbas-Mustan's blockbuster, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, starring opposite comedy king Kapil Sharma.

Two Remixes Back To Back!

The remixed version of Chamma Chamma has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi; Neha Kakkar, Romi, Arun and Ikka have lent their voices to this number. The song's lyricist is Shabbir Ahmed and is presented under the banner of Tips Music. Just yesterday, we saw the release of a remixed version of the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's romantic number, ‘Tere Bin'. Actor Ranveer Singh can be seen serenading newbie Sara Ali Khan in this beautiful remix from Simmba. It really is turning out to be a season of remixes in Bollywood!

Fraud Saiyan: An Arshad Warsi Comedy

Fraud Saiyan is a comedy directed by Sourabh Srivastava and is produced by Prakash Jha. Arshad Warsi will be playing the lead role of a conman who has married multiple women and juggles his personal life by turning his marriages into profitable businesses. Arshad Warsi is known for playing comedic roles in movies like the Golmaal series, Dhamaal and of course, who can forget, the Munna Bhai blockbusters!

Based On A True Story

The movie is inspired by a real life story of a man who wed seven women in seven different cities. Other cast members of the movie include Sara Loren, also in a lead role, and Saurabh Shukla in a supporting role. The song Chamma Chamma even has a short scene which is being saved for release in the theatres. Fraud Saiyan will be hitting theatres on Jan 18, 2019.