 »   »   » FREAKING AWESOME! This Is How Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Will Launch The Trailer Of Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who are rumoured to be a couple, will be sharing screen space for the very first time in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2.

While there is a huge anticipation for the film, we hear that the makers are all set to launch the trailer in a unique manner on 21st of February, 2018 at Mumbai's Racecourse.



While presenting the trailer for the second instalment of the Baaghi franchise, rebels Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will be making action-packed entry at the trailer launch event.



Tiger and Disha will be seen landing at Mumbai's Malaxmi Racecourse from a chopper to launch the trailer of Baaghi 2.



The film will have an elaborate action sequence involving a helicopter which is touted as one of the most pivotal scenes.



Baaghis Tiger and Disha are all geared up to recreate their onscreen action in real life too. There is immense anticipation and excitement for Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2.



The film not only marks Tiger Shroff's second outing as a Baaghi but also brings the actor in a never seen before avatar.



Opposite the intense Tiger Shroff will be Disha Patani a first time pairing that would prove to be a visual delight.



Ever since the announcement, Baaghi 2 has been creating immense buzz across the quarters. Earlier this morning the makers also announced Baaghi 3 which is set to go on floors in December, 2018.



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.

