 »   »   » From Shahrukh Khan To Sidharth Malhotra! B-Town Actors Who Owned The Army Uniform & How

Every time you see a man in the uniform, your heart swells with pride and respect. Bollywood too has had its tryst with men-in-uniform and given us films which are high on patriotism.

With Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary hitting the theatrical screens this Republic Day week, we take a look back at the actors who have nailed the act of army officers. Have a look at them here...



Manoj Bajpayee The super talented man has time and again treated the audience with his acting prowess and his amazing body of work. Manoj has earlier played a role of army man and is now all set to essay it yet again in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary. We just can't wait, folks!

Sidharth Malhotra The 'Student Of The Year' has finally graduated to play an army officer for the very first time in Aiyaary. It would be quite interesting to watch Sid in this new space. Going by the promos of the film, the grey shades to his character makes things more intriguing.

Akshay Kumar He played a street-smart army guy in A.R Murugadoss' Holiday and watching him take down the bad guys was a pure treat! Not to forget, the high octane action sequences!

Shahrukh Khan It won't be wrong to see that he was born Fauji. Shahrukh Khan's uniforms are always a cut above whether it was the Air Force pilot blues in Veer Zaara or the uber-cool army guy in Yash Chopra's final directorial 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

John Abraham The handsome hunk inarguably delivered the best performance of his career in Shoojit Sircar's 'Madras Cafe' as an army man. Gear up to watch him back in action in Parmanu!





Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan In the sea of military fatigues in LOC Kargil, these two men stood out. Ajay Devgn as Major Manoj Pandey and Saif Ali Khan as Captain Anuj Nayar.

Sunny Deol If there is one Bollywood actor who will be eternally synonymous with the Indian army, then it has to be Sunny paaji! He is still reminisced fondly for his knockout act in J.P. Dutta's cult film, 'Border'.

Hrithik Roshan While most of us couldn't stop drooling over Hrithik Roshan's got-no-bones dance in 'Main Aisa Kyun Main', it was Hrithik's coming-of-age act in Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya.



Coming back to Aiyaary, earlier while speaking to a daily, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had revealed, "Aiyaary has been a special project with a very exciting ensemble. 'Aiyaary' means, the ultimate trickery. The word 'Aiyaary' fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles the his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies.'



The film is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.

