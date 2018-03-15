 »   »   » FUNNY! Ajay Devgn Says Kajol Thought He Was A 'Snob'; Shares Hilarious Details About Their Wedding

Ajay Recalls His First Meeting With Kajol

The actor told the tabloid that he and Kajol met on a film's set. He said, "On a set. It's a very boring story. Actually, there is no story."



Kajol Thought Ajay Was A 'Snob'

"I was the quiet one. She thought I was a snob. At first, we would hardly talk, but gradually started talking, and that's how it began.''



From Friends To Lovers

"There was no proposal! We became friends, and then realised we are seeing each other," Ajay was quoted as saying.



You Won't Believe But This Is How They Got Married!

"One day, we decided to get married. I didn't want to make a big issue out of my marriage. So, I came out of my bedroom, got married on my terrace, went back to my bedroom!"



The Secret Behind Ajay-Kajol's Successful Marriage

The actress had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I think our relationship has worked only because I speak a lot and he quietly listens. So the secret to our happy married life is that Ajay doesn't say much. And that we're best of friends."



Are You Listening To This?

She further added, " We don't give any benefit of a doubt to our partner anymore. Today, we're just waiting for the person to make a mistake so that we can pounce on him and tell, 'hey now I am one up there. Now you see.' I think marriages and relationships cannot be like that if they have to be successful!"



Another Trivia

Did you folks know that Ajay Devgn's real name is Vishal Devgn? While speaking to a leading daily, the superstar finally revealed why he had to change his name. He said, "I'll tell you why. In 1991, a couple of actors with the name Vishal were being launched. One of them was Manoj (Kumar) saab's son. There was major confusion. One of us had to change our name. So I did!"





