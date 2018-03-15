 »   »   » FUNNY! Ajay Devgn Says Kajol Thought He Was A 'Snob'; Shares Hilarious Details About Their Wedding

Related Articles
- Raid Box Office Prediction! Ajay Devgn's Film Expected To Cross Rs 10 Crore On Friday
- SAD! It Was Tough For Ajay Devgn To Let Our Daughter Nysa Shift To Singapore: Kajol
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: After Autowala & Kamwali Bai, Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn Trolls Kapil
- Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol: It’s Going To Be Hard For Us To Act Together
- Ajay Devgn: System Of Blocking Release Dates Is Gone!
- HOT SCOOP! This Superstar To Have A Special Cameo In The Climax Scene Of Ranveer Singh's Simmba?
- Ajay Devgn Asks Ileana D Cruz 'Are You Married?' At The Trailer Launch Of Raid
- Raid TRAILER! Ajay Devgn's Badass Avatar & Powerful Dialogues Will Leave You Asking For More!
- RAID POSTER! Ajay Devgn As A Tough Income Tax Officer Is Here To Confiscate Your Black Money
- Ajay Devgn & Kangana Ranaut Will Be SHOCKED; Karan Johar Said The Most UNEXPECTED Things About Them
- From Shahrukh Khan To Sidharth Malhotra! B-Town Actors Who Owned The Army Uniform & How
- Know Why Ajay Devgn Laughed Out Loud After Hearing A Film Script! Details
- DIVAS IN A FRAME! Kajol, Madhuri Dixit & Sonali Bendre's Reunion Will Leave You Asking For More
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the cutest couples in the film industry who have time and again given us plenty of relationship goals.
The couple got married on February 24, 1999, in true Maharashtrian style and since then their bond has grown just stronger each other. While Ajay is known to be an introvert, Kajol is a total live wire. Indeed 'opposites do attract and make the best pair'.
Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, Ajay who is generally known to be reclusive about his personal life shared a hilarious account of his first meeting with Kajol and how they got married-
Ajay Recalls His First Meeting With Kajol
The actor told the tabloid that he and Kajol met on a film's set. He said, "On a set. It's a very boring story. Actually, there is no story."
Kajol Thought Ajay Was A 'Snob'
"I was the quiet one. She thought I was a snob. At first, we would hardly talk, but gradually started talking, and that's how it began.''
From Friends To Lovers
"There was no proposal! We became friends, and then realised we are seeing each other," Ajay was quoted as saying.
You Won't Believe But This Is How They Got Married!
"One day, we decided to get married. I didn't want to make a big issue out of my marriage. So, I came out of my bedroom, got married on my terrace, went back to my bedroom!"
The Secret Behind Ajay-Kajol's Successful Marriage
The actress had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I think our relationship has worked only because I speak a lot and he quietly listens. So the secret to our happy married life is that Ajay doesn't say much. And that we're best of friends."
Are You Listening To This?
She further added, " We don't give any benefit of a doubt to our partner anymore. Today, we're just waiting for the person to make a mistake so that we can pounce on him and tell, 'hey now I am one up there. Now you see.' I think marriages and relationships cannot be like that if they have to be successful!"
Another Trivia
Did you folks know that Ajay Devgn's real name is Vishal Devgn? While speaking to a leading daily, the superstar finally revealed why he had to change his name. He said, "I'll tell you why. In 1991, a couple of actors with the name Vishal were being launched. One of them was Manoj (Kumar) saab's son. There was major confusion. One of us had to change our name. So I did!"
On the work front, Ajay Devgn's next film Raid hits the theatrical screens tomorrow.