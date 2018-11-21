 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Using #MeToo To Hide Her Inability As She Failed As A Performer: Ganesh Acharya

There Were More Than 100 People On The Set!

"This wasn't a solo dance as alleged by Dutta. In fact, it was a well-planned group song with a 100 odd performers/dancers in the background and her in the lead role. The rehearsals took place from March 17-20, 2008 at Shrique Hall under my supervision," said Ganesh Acharya in a statement.

Tanushree Dutta Was Finical In Nature, Said Ganesh Acharya

"Several assistant dancers were teaching her the steps during these rehearsals. My team and I had to undergo a lot of hardships due to her finical nature. At the time of rehearsals, she did not report any grievance about performing with actor Nana Patekar."

There Were No Vulgar Dance Steps!

Ganesh Acharya also stated that there were no vulgar steps in the dance at all, "The steps were already choreographed, practised and finalised by me and the assistant dancers."

Tanushree Dutta Failed To Perform!

Ganesh Acharya further stated that during lunchtime, Tanushree Dutta went to her vanity van and sat there for a long time and kept everyone waiting. When she returned to the shoot, she could not perform her steps properly at all.