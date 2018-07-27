English
Gangster Abu Salem Threatens Sanju Makers; Claims He Never Met Sanjay Dutt & Supplied Arms To Him

    Gangster Abu Salem has slapped a notice on the makers of Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for allegedly portraying wrong information about him in the film. The notice claims that Abu Salem never met Sanjay Dutt or supplied arms and ammunition to him. Salem has also threatened the makers to file a defamation case if the particular scene related to him is not removed within a period of 15 days.

    Referring to a scene which was alleged false, the notice stated, "The scene where Ranbir Kapoor (pictured as Sanjay Dutt) gives confessional statement about the possession of arms and ammunition during the communal tensions around our country in the year 1993 is defaming my client as my client never supplied the arms and ammunition as alleged to Mr. Sanjay Dutt as pictured in the said film."

    Currently, the gangster is serving a life sentence in jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He has also been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment in the 2002 extortion case by the Delhi Court.

    The makers of Sanju haven't reciprocated to Abu Salem's notice yet. On the other side, Ranbir is out of station as he is busy with the shoot of his next film, Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Now, we've gotta wait and watch if the makers will remove the scene or find another way to deal with Salem's notice.

