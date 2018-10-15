 »   »   »  Gauahar Khan THRASHES Kangana Ranaut For Using Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife As Personal Grudge In #MeToo

Related Articles
- #MeToo: Kangana Ranaut Slams Karan Johar: 'He Always Has Views About Gym Looks, What About This?'
-
- #MeToo: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Vikas Bahl's Ex-Wife For Defending Him: 'Stop This Bullsh*t'
- Adhyayan Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut: I Was Shamed When I Shared My #MeToo Experience 2 Years Ago
- Kangana Ranaut THRASHES Hrithik Roshan: He Keeps His Wife As A Trophy & Young Girls As His Mistress
- During Queen, Vikas Bahl Tried To Sexually Harass Me: Kangana Ranaut's Co-Star Nayani Dixit
- Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Outburst; Fans THRASH Her Calling Her A Hypocrite
The Super 30 director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by several women and Hrithik Roshan lashed out against him by saying that people should stop working with him and also stated that the director will be replaced by someone else. Kangana Ranaut gave a full frontal blow to Hrithik Roshan's statements by saying that he uses his wife as a trophy and keeps young girls as mistresses. He even went further by saying that if people should stop working with Vikas Bahl, then they must stop working with Hrithik Roshan too.
Gauahar Khan Is Furious About Kangana Ranaut's Statements!
Gauahar Khan was all guns blazing against Kangana Ranaut for derailing the #MeToo movement for her own personal grudges against Hrithik Roshan and stated that she shouldn't have attacked his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as it has nothing to do with the #MeToo movement. Gauahar also called Kangana a woman with double standards.
Here's What Gauahar Khan Tweeted Against Kangana Ranaut
"I'm calling you out on your double standards on being a self proclaimed voice for women's rights and feminism #KanganaRanaut. Your voice is shrill and your views convenient. The loop holes in your claim are very clear and you attacking a woman, marital status shows how much you feel for womanhood."
Kangana's Real Agenda Is Not #MeToo, But Personal Revenge!
"And just to point out, the only criteria to marry a man is never because he is god, neither should that be a reason to divorce him, should he not be one. The word ANOTHER in ur ex wife claim is evident enough of what ur real agenda is!"
Kangana Is Not The Voice Of All Women
"So you are not the voice strong women need! Strong women re build each other n respect different views, they don't bracket other women to suit themselves!"
The Caption Of The Tweet Was The Biggest Attack On Kangana Ranaut
Gauahar Khan captioned her post on Twitter directly aiming at Kangana Ranaut by saying that she's just a feminist of convenience. "This is for the Real women, not for the #feministOfConvenience #KanganaRanaut #word."
Most Read: Sajid Khan Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'He Asked Me To Wear A Bikini & Send Pictures' #MeToo
This is for the Real women , not for the #feministOfConvenience #KanganaRanaut #word pic.twitter.com/wy3nfm4y1O— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 13, 2018