 »   »   »  Gauahar Khan THRASHES Kangana Ranaut For Using Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife As Personal Grudge In #MeToo

Gauahar Khan Is Furious About Kangana Ranaut's Statements!

Gauahar Khan was all guns blazing against Kangana Ranaut for derailing the #MeToo movement for her own personal grudges against Hrithik Roshan and stated that she shouldn't have attacked his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as it has nothing to do with the #MeToo movement. Gauahar also called Kangana a woman with double standards.

Here's What Gauahar Khan Tweeted Against Kangana Ranaut

"I'm calling you out on your double standards on being a self proclaimed voice for women's rights and feminism #KanganaRanaut. Your voice is shrill and your views convenient. The loop holes in your claim are very clear and you attacking a woman, marital status shows how much you feel for womanhood."

Kangana's Real Agenda Is Not #MeToo, But Personal Revenge!

"And just to point out, the only criteria to marry a man is never because he is god, neither should that be a reason to divorce him, should he not be one. The word ANOTHER in ur ex wife claim is evident enough of what ur real agenda is!"

Kangana Is Not The Voice Of All Women

"So you are not the voice strong women need! Strong women re build each other n respect different views, they don't bracket other women to suit themselves!"

The Caption Of The Tweet Was The Biggest Attack On Kangana Ranaut

Gauahar Khan captioned her post on Twitter directly aiming at Kangana Ranaut by saying that she's just a feminist of convenience. "This is for the Real women, not for the #feministOfConvenience #KanganaRanaut #word."