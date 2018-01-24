 »   »   » Gauri Is Extremely Proud Of Her Husband Shahrukh Khan! Here's Why

Shahrukh Khan & Cate Blanchett

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan bagged the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Thanking The Ladies

While Shahrukh Khan went on stage to speak after winning the award, he thanked his wife, daughter and sister in his very first sentence.

Truly Commendable

This really shows how much Shahrukh Khan respects and adores the women in his life.

World Economic Forum In Davos

The World Economic Forum in Davos is attended by world leaders and dignitaries around the world.

Crystal Award Winners

Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and musician Elton John bagged the Crystal Award as well.

So Happy

The trio posed together with their Crystal Award and couldn't be much happier about it.

Refugee Crisis

Cate Blanchett gave out a speech asking for communities to be more welcoming for refugees who flee from oppression and war in their country.