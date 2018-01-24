 »   »   » Gauri Is Extremely Proud Of Her Husband Shahrukh Khan! Here's Why

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri have been giving couples relationship goals for more than 2 decades and they're also the only couple who've stayed together through thick and thin when compared to other celebs. SRK received the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos and in his speech, thanked his wife, daughter and sister in his very first sentence.
"I want to thank my sister, my wife and my little daughter for bringing me up well and teaching me the value of requesting, sometimes imploring and begging a yes from a woman, instead of forcing it upon her." Impressed by his speech, Gauri took to Instagram and posted a picture of SRK holding the Crystal Award and captioned it as, "At the @worldeconomicforum , Davos with the Crystal award."
Shahrukh Khan & Cate Blanchett
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan bagged the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Thanking The Ladies
While Shahrukh Khan went on stage to speak after winning the award, he thanked his wife, daughter and sister in his very first sentence.
Truly Commendable
This really shows how much Shahrukh Khan respects and adores the women in his life.
World Economic Forum In Davos
The World Economic Forum in Davos is attended by world leaders and dignitaries around the world.
Crystal Award Winners
Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and musician Elton John bagged the Crystal Award as well.
So Happy
The trio posed together with their Crystal Award and couldn't be much happier about it.
Refugee Crisis
Cate Blanchett gave out a speech asking for communities to be more welcoming for refugees who flee from oppression and war in their country.
At the @worldeconomicforum , Davos with the Crystal award...
A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jan 23, 2018 at 11:27am PST