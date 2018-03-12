 »   »   » Gauri & Shahrukh Khan TURN HEADS, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh SLAY At Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

SRK-Gauri

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan pose together at the blue carpet, while the shutterbugs go click..click..click..! It's indeed one of the best pictures from the last night.

Couple Goals!

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone sizzle together, while doing a photoshoot backstage at Hello Hall Of Fame Awards and boy, they look so hot together!

Beauty Queens

Deepika Padukone & Rekha's camaraderie was heratwinning. The beauty Queens can be seen catching up, before leaving the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018.

Mira Rajput

As Shahid Kapoor won the ‘Critics Best Actor Of The Year' award, Mira Rajput goes up on stage and accepts the award on the behalf of her hubby.

Bromance Alert!

We were expecting anything but this. Ranveer Singh hugs Shahrukh Khan and accompanied the Superstar to the place, where his car was parked. Why so sweet Ranveer?

A Vision In White

Trust Deepika Padukone, when it comes to slaying at the award shows. Deepika donned a Falguni Shane Peacock customised gown and we can't take our eyes off her.

Shweta Bachchan Shimmers In Gold

Just like Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan was also seen donning a gold shimmery dress and we gotta say that she pulled off the look, quite well.

Aye Hottie!

The new heartthrob of B-town, Kartik Aryan looked suave and sexy as she posed for a picture at Hello Hall Of Fame Awards.

On a related note, his latest film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is doing extremely well at the box-office and all set to enter Rs 100 Crore club.

Kriti Greets Dippy

Here's how Kriti Sanon greeted Deepika Padukone, while bumping at the blue carpet of Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018.

A Gentleman, Indeed!

Shahrukh Khan holds Gauri Khan, while escorting her. On a related note, Gauri Khan was honoured with the Excellence in Design Award at the do.

Awww!

Ranveer Singh hands Rekha the Cinematic Icon Of The Year Award at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018, leaving the crowd, clapping for the legendary actress.