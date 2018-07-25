 »   »   »  Genius Trailer: It's Utkarsh Sharma vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui In This Anil Sharma Directorial!

Genius Trailer Launch: Utkarsh Sharma | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Gadar Director Anil Sharma | FilmiBeat

Director Anil Sharma who has helmed films like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Veer' and others is all set to introduce his son Utkarsh Sharma in his upcoming film 'Genius'. For those who ain't aware, Utkarsh played the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's son in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. Now, the young lad will be debuting in Bollywood with Genius, the trailer of which has been released on the internet.

The three-minute-20-second-long trailer features Utkarsh as a college student who is heed over heels in love with Ishita Chauhan. But the twist in the tale is that he's a RAW agent in disguise. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of the main antagonist.



The film has huge doses of typical filmy romance and patriotism. It also has oodles of cheesy lines like, ' Mehenga hoon, lekin aapke liye toh muft mein bik jaoon'.



Unveiling the trailer, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "From the director of #Gadar... Trailer of Anil Sharma's #Genius... Introducing Utkarsh and Ishita Chauhan... Costars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty... 24 Aug 2018 release... #GeniusTrailer." Check out the trailer here-



Speaking about the film, Anil Sharma was earlier quoted as saying to PTI, "I was scripting only for him. Utkarsh as a person is very sincere at everything and has a lot of potential. I thought he can deliver." Speaking about his son making his debut in Bollywood, he had further added, "Utkarsh has all the qualities of a good actor. It was he who told us that how passionately he wants to pursue films. "When he was in the US and studying film-making I worked on the script. Utkarsh thought it's too early for him but then I said, 'We have to do it right now'."



Bankrolled by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Anil Sharma Productions, Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka and is slated to release on August 24.