 »   »   » Supermodel Gigi Hadid Calls Priyanka Chopra Gorgeous! Thanks To Her Recent Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid left awestruck after looking at Priyanka Chopra's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

So Gorgeous

Gigi Hadid called Priyanka Chopra gorgeous in the comments section on Instagram.

Luiz Mattos

The picture was uploaded by celebrity manager Luiz Mattos's Instagram account andGigi Hadid couldn't resist commenting.

So True

It's great to see a supermodel appreciating another actress' beauty in such a fashion.

Lovely Comment

We wonder what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Gigi Hadid's appreciative comment about her.

Supermodel

Gigi Hadid is a world renowned supermodel and her sister Bella Hadid is a supermodel too.

Natural Beauty

She's a natural beauty and has walked the ramp on various international fashion shows.

Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik and the duo are madly in love with each other.

SRK Fan

Zayn Malik had recently revealed that he's a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and loved his humbleness and politeness.

Movie Time

Zayn Malik also revealed that he watched Shahrukh Khan's Devdad along with Gigi Hadid.