 »   »   » Supermodel Gigi Hadid Calls Priyanka Chopra Gorgeous! Thanks To Her Recent Photoshoot

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Calls Priyanka Chopra Gorgeous! Thanks To Her Recent Photoshoot

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Priyanka Chopra's latest photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar has got people talking as the pictures look so classy and stylish that supermodel Gigi Hadid commented on her photo saying "So gorg!" Yes, celebrity manager Luiz Mattos posted PeeCee's picture on his Instagram handle and Gigi was so awestruck by her beauty, that she couldn't resist commenting on the picture.

Well, we can't blame her though, as Priyanka Chopra's beauty can make anyone awstruck. Also, Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik recently revealed that he's a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and loves his simplicity and humbleness despite being a superstar. It looks like both Zayn and Gigi are fans of Bollywood stars.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid left awestruck after looking at Priyanka Chopra's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

So Gorgeous

Gigi Hadid called Priyanka Chopra gorgeous in the comments section on Instagram.

Luiz Mattos

The picture was uploaded by celebrity manager Luiz Mattos's Instagram account andGigi Hadid couldn't resist commenting.

So True

It's great to see a supermodel appreciating another actress' beauty in such a fashion.

Lovely Comment

We wonder what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Gigi Hadid's appreciative comment about her.

Supermodel

Gigi Hadid is a world renowned supermodel and her sister Bella Hadid is a supermodel too.

Natural Beauty

She's a natural beauty and has walked the ramp on various international fashion shows.

Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik and the duo are madly in love with each other.

SRK Fan

Zayn Malik had recently revealed that he's a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and loved his humbleness and politeness.

Movie Time

Zayn Malik also revealed that he watched Shahrukh Khan's Devdad along with Gigi Hadid.

Priyanka Chopra
Read more about: gigi hadid, priyanka chopra
Story first published: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat