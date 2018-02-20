 »   »   » Supermodel Gigi Hadid Calls Priyanka Chopra Gorgeous! Thanks To Her Recent Photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra's latest photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar has got people talking as the pictures look so classy and stylish that supermodel Gigi Hadid commented on her photo saying "So gorg!" Yes, celebrity manager Luiz Mattos posted PeeCee's picture on his Instagram handle and Gigi was so awestruck by her beauty, that she couldn't resist commenting on the picture.
Well, we can't blame her though, as Priyanka Chopra's beauty can make anyone awstruck. Also, Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik recently revealed that he's a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and loves his simplicity and humbleness despite being a superstar. It looks like both Zayn and Gigi are fans of Bollywood stars.
Gigi Hadid
So Gorgeous
Gigi Hadid called Priyanka Chopra gorgeous in the comments section on Instagram.
Luiz Mattos
The picture was uploaded by celebrity manager Luiz Mattos's Instagram account andGigi Hadid couldn't resist commenting.
So True
It's great to see a supermodel appreciating another actress' beauty in such a fashion.
Lovely Comment
We wonder what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Gigi Hadid's appreciative comment about her.
Supermodel
Gigi Hadid is a world renowned supermodel and her sister Bella Hadid is a supermodel too.
Natural Beauty
She's a natural beauty and has walked the ramp on various international fashion shows.
Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid is in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik and the duo are madly in love with each other.
SRK Fan
Zayn Malik had recently revealed that he's a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and loved his humbleness and politeness.
Movie Time
Zayn Malik also revealed that he watched Shahrukh Khan's Devdad along with Gigi Hadid.