Gold: Akshay Kumar's Latest Song Chad Gayi Hai Is Out! Watch Here

    After treating the audience with a romantic song Naino Ne Baandhi, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold have treated the audience with a celebratory song Chad Gayi Hai featuring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy. Set against the backdrop of a party, Chad Gayi Hai showcases Akshay Kumar letting himself loose on the trippy beats as he grooves to the song. While Akshay Kumar aka Tapan Das is seen enjoying himself, his on-screen wife Mouni Roy has a hard time controlling his antics.

    Watch Akshay Kumar's song from Gold Chad Gayi Hai below...


    Gold traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India's first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud. India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948.

    Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year. The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

    Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Chad Gayi Hai is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar and is penned by Vayu. Sharing the song on social media Akshay Kumar said, "Let your feet dance kyunki #ChadGayiHai is out! Watch my moves and then send me yours ChadGayiHai".

    The trailer and posters of Gold have already won the audiences. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Gold promises a power packed performance by an ensembled cast. Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.


    Gold Chad Gayi Hai Akshay Kumar

    Read more about: gold akshay kumar mouni roy
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
