 »   »   » Gold Teaser: Akshay Kumar Takes You Back In Time To Recreate India's First Olympic Win In Hockey

Akshay Kumar who is currently busy promoting Padman surprised all his fans last evening by unveiling the first official teaser of his much awaited film Gold.

The actor portrays the character of a hockey player who won India's first gold medal at the Olympics. Set in the late 40's the first sneak-peek captures the essence of the period perfectly, gripping the audience's attention.



High on patriotism, the film showcases the Khiladi Kumar acing the 1946's periodic look, as the film traces India's first Golden win at the Olympics for Hockey.



The intriguing teaser depicts the journey of a hockey player struggling to win a Gold medal for the nation. While India had been winning Gold medals playing for British, a man dreams of winning the Gold for India.



Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the teaser saying, "Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega. #GoldTeaser Out Now. @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema"...



'Gold' marks to be the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.



The film is directed by Reema Kagti and marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar. It also stars Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.



'Gold' is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1946 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. The period film helmed by Reema Kagti has been shot across the UK and India.



Staying true to the genre of the film, the film is to release on Independence Day this year.



Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner name Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Reema Kagti and will hit the theatres on 15th August 2018.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,