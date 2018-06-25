 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy Starrer Gold’s Trailer Is Out! Watch It Here

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold is out and it showcases the true events which occurred in 1936 under the British Raj when India played Hockey at the Olympics in the UK. Though the trailer is a bit of a drag, it does manage to inspire patriotism in one and all, and evokes the hunger to succeed, not just for oneself, but for the whole country. Watch the trailer of Gold below...

It's a pretty decent trailer, right? The only aim of Akshay Kumar is to defeat Britain in hockey on their own home ground as independent India, and all of a sudden a series of events in the trailer make it look like his dream is an impossible task to achieve. Also, the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy looks pretty good but we'll have to wait and watch if they really click on the silver screen when the movie is out.



Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal in prominent roles and Akshay Kumar fans are elated that this might be the next big thing after Chak De India! Gold, is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti and is all set to hit the theatres on August, 15, 2018.



Gold Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar | Mouni Roy | Reema Kagti | FilmiBeat

Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!