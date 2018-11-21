 »   »   »  Good News: Mohit Suri & Udita Goswami Blessed With A Baby Boy!

After Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi becoming proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, here's some more good news coming in. Director Mohit Suri and his wife Udita Goswami have been blessed with a baby boy.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to congratulate the new parents by posting, "Congrats @mohit11481 and @UditaGoswami1 on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him loads of love!!!"

After dating for around nine years, Mohit and Udita tied the knot in 2013. In 2015, the couple were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Devi.

Udita made her debut in Bollywood with John Abraham starrer Paap in 2003 which was followed by Paap in 2005. The actress was last seen in 'The Diary Of A Butterfly' which released in 2012. On the other hand, Mohit had helmed films like Zeher, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend.

When asked about his fascination for romance genre, the director was quoted as saying by IANS, "You should ask my wife the same thing. She thinks I'm a fraud, she thinks I am the least romantic person in real life and I try to do it all in my films. I genuinely give a lot of importance to the women in my life - I love my wife, I loved my mother, I love my daughter."

He further added, "I think men are made by the women they have in their lives. So, even if my film is a thriller, I keep a small emotional quotient which is to do with the female protagonist. "Maybe, I enjoy those kinds of emotions, so that reflects whether it is a thriller or a love story and I always wanted to bring that."

Speaking about Udita, she recently shared some pictures from her maternity photoshoot where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Have a look at the pictures here-

We wish the new parents hearty congratulations!