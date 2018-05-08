 »   »   » GOOD NEWS! Shreyas Talpade & His Wife Deepti Blessed With A Baby Girl After 14 Years Of Marriage

The Baby Arrived Earlier Than Expected

Shreyas told Mumbai Mirror that the date given to them was between May 10 and 12 so Deepti and he flew off to Hong Kong from where they were scheduled to go on a cruise. He revealed, "On the way, we learnt that the surrogate mother had gone into labour prematurely so we changed our plans and headed back to India the same night."

They Headed Straight To Hospital From The Airport

"Seems our little girl has a stubborn streak and didn't want us to go to Hong Kong without her," Shreyas was quoted as saying.

The Couple Is Yet To Zero Down A Name For The Newborn

"Friends have been confusing us with multiple suggestions," the actor revealed.

Shreyas On Why They Opted For Surrogacy

Without revealing any details, Shreyas told the daily that there were certain issues and it was their doctor who told them that this was the best option. He said, "And it's one of the best decisions of my life."

Shreyas Is Beaming With Joy

"During Iqbal, I remember Nagesh (director Nagesh Kukunoor) telling me, ‘This is your first success so cherish every moment.' That's exactly what I'm doing with the baby, living every moment with her. All these years, I would ask myself if I'm ready for a child and end up feeling apprehensive and nervous. Now, I'm loving it."

Who Does The Baby Resemble?

To this, Shreyas said, "I think she looks more like Deepti with her round face but her features are changing every day."

His Daughter Is Now His Top Priority

The actor signed off by saying, "I was to start shooting from May 15 but luckily for me the shoot has been pushed to June so I've got a month to focus on my baby. I've always wanted a daughter so I could buy her dolls, teddy bears and plenty of pretty dresses. I'm already planning what I can buy her when I go shooting. My wife thinks I'm more stressed out than her, but I'm just happy and want to give our daughter the best."