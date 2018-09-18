 »   »   »  Govinda ATTACKS David Dhawan! Reveals How Varun Dhawan's Dad HUMILIATED Him & Left Him All Hurt

Related Articles
- Dancing Uncle Is Back & Shakes A Leg To Mithun Chakraborty’s Julie Julie Song! Watch Here
-
- Ex-Bigg Boss’ Digangana Signs Two Films With Govinda; Says She Can’t Expect Salman To Launch Her!
- Krushna Abhishek Says He Has All The Right To Be Upset With Govinda, The Tiff Continues
- Kashmira On Govinda-Sunita & Krushna Tiff: Krushna Is Caught In The Middle Of An Unreasonable Couple
- Krushna Abhishek Wants To Patch Up With Govinda; Is Ready To Listen To Whatever Govinda Says!
- Rajeev Khandelwal’s Prank Goes Wrong! Ragini Khanna Storms Out Of Juzz Baat!
- Krushna Abhishek & Govinda At War Again! Krushna Says Govinda’s Wife Has Influenced The Family!
- I Was Praised & Salman Khan Was Told He Shouldn't Come In Front Of Me: Govinda's Shocking Comment
- FIGHT GOT PERSONAL! When Shahrukh Khan HURT Rival Govinda's Mother With His Statements!
- HOT NOW! Govinda Reacts To His Name Deleted From Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Song 'Tan Tana Tan'
- OH MY GOD! Katrina Kaif To Romance Govinda In Her Next Film? Read Inside Details!
- Govinda Thanks Rishi Kapoor For BLASTING Anurag Basu; Says THIS About Ranbir Kapoor & Salman Khan!
Govinda and David Dhawan ruled the box office in the '90s with over 15 back-to-back hits, but the actor says he is doubtful if he will ever work with the director again. The 54-year-old actor said he had approached Dhawan for a project but was 'hurt' by his negative response.
Dhawan made his directorial debut in 1989 with Taaqatwar starring Govinda. The director-actor duo went on to give blockbusters like Shola Aur Shabnam, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Partner, which released in 2007, was their last film together.
Here's How Govinda Felt 'Cheated'
"I am doubtful about reuniting with David Dhawan.Reason is that he made a film 'Chashme Badoor'. I had narrated the subject to him. (But) he started making the film with someone else.
I was surprised when I came to know about it. I called him and said, 'David, I really wanted to do our 18th or 19th film together'. He never called me back."
Govinda Felt Humiliated
"Then my secretary offered him a film to which he gave a rude reply saying, 'Tell Govinda, he has started asking too many questions. Whatever part he is getting in the film, he should just do that'."
Govinda Admits That He Was Indeed Very Hurt
"It hurt me a lot. I am sure his sons must be asking him questions. He probably never expected that I will one day reach this level or I will grow up or I will come back to movies after becoming a Member of Parliament," Govinda told PTI in an interview.
Govinda Broke All Contacts With David Dhawan
The actor said he had called Dhawan to inform him that he would not work with him if they do not collaborate by 2010.
"He took me casually. In late 2009, my wife and I were at some party and she told me, he was calling me. But I said, 'I will not go to him right now'. I have seen so much success with him and I believe come what may one should always be thankful to God for those experiences."
'I Brought 23 New Directors In Industry & David Is One Of Them'
Govinda said he never took the credit for Dhawan's success but believed both of them contributed a lot to each other's career.
"It is not about credit or discredit. There is a fundamental system and one should not disrespect that. I brought 23 new directors in the industry and he is one of them. It's not a pride issue, but I feel it is time which allows you to be successful. And I respect that factor the most."
Govinda Says He Would Work With Dhawan Only If He Is Offered A Film
Govinda says everyone, including his family, wants him reunite with the director. "Everyone is in love with the kind of films we did together. My family tells me why are you hiding from yourself by not working with him. But I believe there is a right time to move ahead."
Govinda will next be seen in Fryday. The film will hit the screens on October 3.
'Are You Stupid?' Varun Dhawan Reacts To Alia Bhatt's Pay Hike