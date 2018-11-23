 »   »   »  Govinda Has This To Say About Ranveer Singh Dancing To His 90s Songs At The Baraat In Italy!

Are You Listening, Ranveer?

"When I was shooting with Ranveer Singh during Kill Dill, he used to imitate my scenes and dialogues from various movies and I used to wonder which movie was this. I used to ask my guys to get me the video of the movie because of this."

Govinda Blessed The Newlyweds

Govinda blessed them and told Pinkvilla, "May God Bless them and I feel nice that such an atmosphere was created during their sangeet."

Ahem-Ahem

He further added, "It is nice to see them acknowledging and live the good times of the actor. Just like I praise Salman Khan without taking any money (laughs)."

Govinda On His Choice Of Films

The actor was recently quoted as saying by IANS, "I don't have any regrets about my film choices. I always did films based on my gut feeling. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't. I think when you feel pressured by failures then, it's a sign of weak human being. Experiencing ups and downs is a part of every individual's life."