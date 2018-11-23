 »   »   »  Govinda Has This To Say About Ranveer Singh Dancing To His 90s Songs At The Baraat In Italy!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ULFA-I Reign Of Terror: Extortion Notices Of Rs 1 Crore Served
-
- Australia Vs India: 2nd T20I — Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Samsung Galaxy M2: The First Notch-Phone From Samsung Leaked
- New Maruti Ertiga Bookings Cross 10,000 Units In A Week
- Safe Stocks To Bet Ahead Of The Election Season
- Ackee: Benefits And Nutritional Value
- Shaniwar Wada: The Royal Abode Of The Peshwas
- Sunny Deol Says He Has Never Read Scripts In His Career!
Ranveer Singh is a huge fan of Govinda. The actor had once confessed, "I am a huge Govinda fan. Accessories in my bedroom are arranged in the 'Raja Babu' way. All the hats, all the shoes, all the sunglasses." He even revealed that he has watched some of his films more than 50 times.
In fact, the actor even danced to Govinda's hit 90s song including 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy' at his baraat in Italy. Ranveer tied the knot with his lady love Deepika Padukone at Lake Como in Italy. Recently when Pinkvilla caught up with Govinda and asked him about Ranveer dancing to his songs, here's what he said-
Are You Listening, Ranveer?
"When I was shooting with Ranveer Singh during Kill Dill, he used to imitate my scenes and dialogues from various movies and I used to wonder which movie was this. I used to ask my guys to get me the video of the movie because of this."
Govinda Blessed The Newlyweds
Govinda blessed them and told Pinkvilla, "May God Bless them and I feel nice that such an atmosphere was created during their sangeet."
Ahem-Ahem
He further added, "It is nice to see them acknowledging and live the good times of the actor. Just like I praise Salman Khan without taking any money (laughs)."
Govinda On His Choice Of Films
The actor was recently quoted as saying by IANS, "I don't have any regrets about my film choices. I always did films based on my gut feeling. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't. I think when you feel pressured by failures then, it's a sign of weak human being. Experiencing ups and downs is a part of every individual's life."
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Bridal Sari Decoded: Here's Why She Chose These Outfits For Her Wedding!