 »   »   »  Groom-To-Be Nick Jonas Leaves For India To Marry Priyanka Chopra & We Are As Excited As Him!

The countdown for Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas wedding has began. Groom-to-be Nick Jonas has already left for India and even shared an Instagram story where he's bidding a goodbye to NYC. We hear that Nick-PeeCee's wedding is going to be a five-day affair with the wedding festivities kickstarting from 28-39th November.
As per reports, Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur on 2nd December which will be followed by a Christian wedding on 3rd December. Meanwhile, check what Nick posted while he was on his way to India-
The Excited Dulha-To-Be
Seen here is Nick Jonas posing for a picture on the flight. The excitement of marrying the love of his life is evident on his face.
PeeCee- Nick To Recreate Their First Date
Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick will be recreating their first official date for one of the pre-wedding ceremonies. A source was earlier quoted as saying, "Both Priyanka and Nick wanted to start the new journey of their lives with a fond memory. They want it exactly the way it was - from the ambience to the food and the setting."
The Pre-Wedding Festivities
Buzz is that Priyanka- Nick's haldi, mehendi and sangeet are scheduled from November 29 at the Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan.
Priyanka's 'Shaadi Ka Ladoos' Came With A Twist
Priyanka replaced 'shaadi ka ladoos' with a huge box of colourful macarons from Paris for her 'The Sky Is Pink' team. We hear that this is the same brand that was rumoured to be serving guests with desserts at the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
