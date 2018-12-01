 »   »   »  Guess How Shahrukh Khan Reacted To His Daughter Suhana's Performance As Juliet In A Stage Play!

Shahrukh Khan is a doting father to his kids. Despite of his hectic working schedule, the superstar does make it a point to spend some quality time with his kids. Recently, King Khan who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Zero, took some time off his busy schedule and flew to London to visit his daughter Suhana, who is currently studying at London's Ardingly College.

SRK even attended a stage play where his daughter was performing as Juliet. After watching her performance, the actor took to his Instagram page to share a heart-felt note where he wrote, "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."

He shared a picture of him planting a kiss on Suhana's head along a picture of the leaflet advertising her play. Shahrukh Khan's post won the hearts of the netizens who posted comments like Beautiful," "Best father," and "amazing" for the picture.

This year, Suhana who turned 18 made her cover debut with Vogue magazine. The star kid told the magazine, "Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It's about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train-stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more."

More recently, Shahrukh in an interview with TOI during Kolkata Film Festival was quoted as saying, ""I'll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she's the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise."