 »   »   » GUESSING GAME ENDS! Shahrukh Khan Announces The Title Of Aanand L. Rai Film With This Teaser

'Chhota packet bada dhamaka', this line aptly defines the first look of Shahrukh Khan- Aanand L. Rai film. After months of speculations, the cat is finally out of the bag.

The Title Of The Film Is... Zero! Yes, you heard that right! This is what the Shahrukh Khan- Katrina Kaif- Anushka Sharma starrer has been titled. Intriguing isn't it? Shahrukh Khan Is A Pleasant Revelation In His New Avatar The teaser opens with a number of adjectives describing which is followed by 'dwarf' Shahrukh Khan's cute entry in a party a la Shammi Kapoor. A Challenging Role For King Khan Shahrukh Khan will be seen playing a vertically challenged person in this Aanand L. Rai directorial. The superstar was earlier quoted as saying to a leading daily, "We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don't have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them." A Reunion For The Trio While confirming the cast, Aanand L Rai had earlier told a leading daily , "I'm thrilled that Anushka Sharma has joined Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in my next. From our very first meeting, she had an instant connect with the character. It was only once things fell into place that we wanted to announce Anushka's casting." We Are Quite Excited About Salman Khan's Cameo In This Flick After SRK made a cameo appearance in Tubelight, Salman would be returning the favour by doing a guest act in this flick. While SRK had chose to reveal any details about the same, he had mentioned, "Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha's role, we will keep it a secret till the end." That's Not It! A bevy of beauties including Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Sridevi have also shot for a special track for this film.

Revealing how the idea for this film germinated, Aanand L. Rai had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."

In the same interview, revealing why he chose to cast SRK in this movie, he had said, ""I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."

Zero brings Shahrukh Khan on celluloid in a never seen before avatar. The film also marks to be the first time the superstar has collaborated with acclaimed film-maker, Aanand L Rai. The principal shoot of the highly anticipated film is ongoing and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is sure to melt your hearts.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring the film, produced by Gauri Khan, the movie is all set to release on December 21st, 2018.