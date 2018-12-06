English
 »   »   »  Gujarat HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Sushant-Sara Starrer Kedarnath

Gujarat HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Sushant-Sara Starrer Kedarnath

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Gujarat High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking a ban on the release of Bollywood film Kedarnath and said it was merely a publicity stunt by the petitioner. The film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is set to release tomorrow (December 7, 2018).

    A division bench of Acting Chief Justice A S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav dismissed the PIL that sought a ban on the release of the movie saying that it hurt the 'religious sentiments' of Hindus.

    gujarat-hc-dismisses-pil-seeking-ban-on-kedarnath

    Prakash Rajput, president of International Hindu Sena, had filed the plea claiming that the movie hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it featured a Muslim boy falling in love with a Hindu girl.

    In the petition, he alleged the movie also featured kissing scenes at Kedarnath, a revered site, which also hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

    Coming down heavily on the petitioner, the court said the PIL was nothing but a "publicity stunt". It also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

    Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie shows a wealthy Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim guide during a tour of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

    Read more about: kedarnath
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue