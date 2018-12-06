 »   »   »  Gujarat HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Sushant-Sara Starrer Kedarnath

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dec 6, 1992: What Happened On This Day left Irreparable Cracks In The Society
-
- Over 1000 Players Register For VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction
- Vodafone-Idea To Bring New Upload Speed Powerhouse To India
- Tata Harrier — Why It Is A Game Changer!
- Priyanka & Nick Jonas wedding — Here Is What PM Narendra Modi Gifted Them
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
- 5 Things To Consider Before Investing In Fixed Deposits
- Woah! Katrina Kaif's Latest Dress Is Detailed With Mystical Prints
The Gujarat High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking a ban on the release of Bollywood film Kedarnath and said it was merely a publicity stunt by the petitioner. The film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is set to release tomorrow (December 7, 2018).
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice A S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav dismissed the PIL that sought a ban on the release of the movie saying that it hurt the 'religious sentiments' of Hindus.
Prakash Rajput, president of International Hindu Sena, had filed the plea claiming that the movie hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it featured a Muslim boy falling in love with a Hindu girl.
In the petition, he alleged the movie also featured kissing scenes at Kedarnath, a revered site, which also hurt the sentiments of Hindus.
Coming down heavily on the petitioner, the court said the PIL was nothing but a "publicity stunt". It also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie shows a wealthy Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim guide during a tour of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.