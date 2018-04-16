 »   »   » Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Spotted Shooting At A Railway Station, PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh SPOTTED at Mumbai Railway Station, shooting for Gully Boy | FilmiBeat

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film is based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. After wrapping up major portions of the film in Dharavi, Ranveer and Alia were recently spotted at Goregaon railway station in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Alia has finished shooting for this film and took to social media to share the news.

Meanwhile, we came across a few pictures from the shoot doing the rounds on the internet. Check them out right away here-

Caught In The Act In the above picture, Alia is seen wearing a red T-shirt and jeans, with her head covered in a light blue scarf. She was filming an important sequence with Ranveer.

One More Still Another one has Alia waiting on the platform at the railway station. Well, we are super excited to watch her in a new avatar. (Photo courtesy- Viral Bhayani)

That's Ranveer For You! Her co-star Ranveer Singh too was spotted shooting. Check out his different moods in these pictures.

A Busy Day Zoya Akhtar who is helming Gully Boy was also snapped discussing something with the crew on the platform.

It's A Wrap For Alia! The actress posted on her social media page, " And it's a film wrap for me on Gully Boy!!! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and the best people! Love you all ...miss you already my zozo and tutu @zoieakhtar @ranveersingh!!"

Ranveer On Gully Boy The 'Padmaavat' actor had earlier shared, " Gully Boy is very dear to me. I strongly feel for these characters, these people are marginalized disenfranchised people from the lowest strata of the society who have a very tough existence. It's a very difficult life. They find their expressions as artists."



On working with Ranveer for the first time, Alia had said in an interview, " "Ranveer is a complete crackpot. I have worked with him in ads, and I think I have an idea about what shooting is going to be like. I'm excited because Gully Boy is an emotional story, and our characters are very interesting, so it will be a unique combination. I have always wanted to work with Zoya (Akhtar), who I think is absolutely fab. This year, I am working with two actors and two directors who I've always wanted to work with."



The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 14th January 2019.





