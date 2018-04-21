 »   »   » Haldi Ceremony Pictures Of Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar: Lovebirds Dance Their Heart Out

Milind Soman - Ankita Konwar Wedding: Dance video of couple on HALDI goes viral | FilmiBeat

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most unconventional couples of the B-town. They are well known for their simple yet dreamy love story and today, the duo is all set to take their relationship to next level - they're getting married.

This morning we had updated you with the pictures of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding preparations in Alibaug. And now, we are here with the beautiful pictures of their Haldi ceremony, which is currently underway.

Awww! Milind Soman & Ankita Kotwar look madly in love as they pose for the camera. While Ankita is seen donning a yellow lehenga choli with floral ornaments, Milind steals hearts donning a white kurta pyjama. Time For Some ‘Balle Balle’ The wedding rituals are attended by only family and close friends of the couple and here they can be seen dancing their heart, looking all happy. Break-up Rumours? What’s That? Rumours were rife that the couple has broken up. But both Milind & Ankita rubbished the rumours through their Instagram post and now they are all set to enter the wedlock. In Pic: Ankita Konwar Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's affair has been hot topic of the discussion from the past few months owing to their age deference but the duo never let the trollers affect their love life and that's the most adorable thing about them.

For the uninitiated, this will be Milind's second marriage, after separating from his ex-wife Mylene Jampanoi, a French actor.

