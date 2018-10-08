 »   »   »  Hansal Mehta Quits Twitter After Getting Brutally Trolled For His Tweets On Vikas Bahl!

Last year, a woman employee at Phantom Films had accused Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment during a trip to Goa On Saturday, Phantom Films dissolved after a seven-year run. Soon, after the survivor in an interview to Huffington Post, opened up about the incident once more.Later, Anurag Kashyap told Huffington Post that he failed the survivor. Even, Kangana Ranaut opened up about how Bahl made her feel unconfortable on the sets of Queen.

Hansal Mehta condemned Vikas' behaviour and even indirectly took a dig at Hrithik Roshan for empowering Bahl by working with him in Super 30. The filmmaker tweeted, "Wish I could do more than just speak out. As a father of two girls I fear them having to deal with such predators just because nobody took any action against Bahl and his ilk- on the contrary a major star has acted in his new film. Who is empowered here? The victim or the creep?."

Unfortunately, Mehta's tweet didn't go down well with Hrithik fans who mercilessly trolled him for pointing fingers at the star.

To which, the filmmaker tweeted, "And guys / trolls - these are very serious allegations of sexual abuse. Do not divert attention or trivialise by making it about Hrithik Roshan or Kangana. Both of them are irrelevant - what matters is a larger movement to investigate, stop and punish sexual abuse."

He further wrote, "Same goes for Kangana fans who are making it their victory. Stars need to know that everything isn't about them. There are other human beings on this planet and their well being is equally important. In fact more important because the voiceless and defenseless need our support. Please focus on the issue and not your star. Do not deflect."

Finally, when the trolls didn't stop, Hansal wrote, "So I took a stand. The result was trolling & deflection by people with vested interests. I am disillusioned with this platform and the negativity spread by people when they should be fighting for somebody who is a victim of sexual abuse. I will continue to speak up, But not here."

He further added, "I'm done with twitter. A platform that has ambiguous guidelines about hatred, negativity and abuse is no platform for debate or discussion - forget social change. Goodbye."