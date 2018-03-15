 »   »   » Omerta: I Want To Leave The Audiences With A Sense Of Hate & Disgust, Says Director Hansal Mehta

Related Articles
- Omerta Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Is Everything That Symbolises Evil!
- Mental Hai Kya! Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Never Offered This Kangana Ranaut Film
- Mental Hai Kya Filming Begins! Rajkummar Rao- Kangana Ranaut Ready For A Mental Explosion
- SHOCKING CONFESSION! Bhumi Pednekar Finds Ayushmann Khurrana MORE TALENTED Than Rajkummar Rao
- 'Mental Hai Kya' Look 3! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Creepy Look Will Make Your Skin Crawl
- 'Mental Hai Kya' Second Posters! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut Tell You What's The Biggest Crime
- Mental Hai Kya First Look! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Crazy Antics Is Making Us Curious
- Dark Day For Bollywood! Amitabh Bachchan Had A Premonition About Sridevi's Death?
- Inside Photos From Filmfare Awards 2018! Rajkummar Rao Wins Big, Ranveer Singh's Crazy Antics
- OUCH! Radhika Apte's SHOCKING Comment On Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave Him FUMING WITH ANGER
- BIZZARE! A 29 Year Old Andhra Youth CLAIMS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is His Mother
- Sad News! Newton Fails To Make The Cut At Oscars
- DETAILS REVEALED! Hansal Mehta Was Planning To Make This Film With Sridevi
The trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta is out and showcases the dark side of radical Islamic terrorism that'll leave you shocked, fill you with hate as to how a normal human being can turn out to be so evil. The trailer starts with Rajkummar being radicalised in London, England and heads to India faking his name as Rohit Sharma.
Director Hansal Mehta feels the shock value is the USP of the movie and said to HT, "I want to leave the viewer with a sense of awe, disgust, hate, surprise and let them examine the ramifications of these events on their lives today."
The Life Of Terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh
"Omerta takes a look at this complex paradox of a man called Omar Saeed Sheikh. It was a difficult subject to choose and a challenge to make."
Hansal Mehta Praises Rajkummar Rao
"However, with an actor like Rajkummar, no challenge seems insurmountable and this was the ideal film to hurtle us out of our comfort zone to make something that is uncomfortable."
Terror Must Be Taken Head-on
"But that is the burden of truth - it is uncomfortable and it must be faced," said director Hansal Mehta.
Rajkummar Rao Also Opened Up About Omerta
"Omerta is among the most researched films that I have worked on till date. We actually visited some of the places frequented by Omar in London during his transformation from a LSE graduation student to becoming this deadly terrorist."
Understanding The Mindset Of A Terrorist
"I needed to feel and touch this man's past - to ingest him. It was not an easy journey for me to take. With Omerta and Hansal sir, we have a combination that will probably leave you stunned."
Rajkummar Rao's Stern Warning
"There will be this moment of shock and silence as the end credits roll," Rajkummar Rao summed it up to HT.
Grand Release
Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Hansal Mehta is all set to hit the theatres on April 20, 2018.