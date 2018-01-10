 »   »   » Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan! This Fan-Made Video Sums Up His Bollywood Journey Perfectly

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Ex wife Sussanne shares ROMANTIC B'day wish | FilmiBeat

As Hrithik Roshan turns a year older, fans of the actor have taken over Twitter to celebrate his birthday with a must watch video.

A fan-made video has been doing the rounds on the internet marking the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday wherein the recent achievements of the actor are highlighted.

The video perfectly celebrates the super-stardom of one of the most handsome actors of the industry. The eye opener video highlights why Hrithik Roshan deserves more than the love that the actor has been bestowed with.



Check it out here...



It provides a completely different perspective of the actor which is usually never looked into.



The only actor to have slipped into the shoes of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and match up to the Stalwart of Bachchan. Hrithik Roshan was only bestowed with love and praises for the role of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan which is completely unheard of for a recreated role.



One of the most underrated actors in the industry, the video makes us aware why Hrithik Roshan is the only actor to have ever been able to carve a place for himself as the megastar alongside the Khans.



Taking into account the most successful period of Hrithik Roshan which is between 2011-2017, the actor has treated the audience with a box office collection of 667.03 crores net, meaning an average of 111.7 crores every film.



Not just good looks or brilliant dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan has also treated the audience with astounding acting prowess which makes him one of the most loved personalities in the B-town.



With a plethora of varied roles, Hrithik Roshan is easily one of the most versatile actors. From playing a mentally challenged man in Koi Mil Gaya, an army personnel in Lakshya, the most dashing thief in the history in Doom 2, the handicapped man in Guzarish to a visually challenged man in Kaabil, the actor has time and again proved his versatility.



The first loved superhero of Bollywood, Krrish is unimaginable without Hrithik Roshan.



The actor will next be seen in a biopic for the first time wherein he will bring to screen the life of mathematics genius Anand Kumar in Super 30.



On his birthday today, fans took to laud the achievements of Hrithik Roshan.



Here's wishing the most handsome actor in Bollywood a Happy Birthday!



On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Super 30 and an untitled flick with Tiger Shroff.

