 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt- A Brilliant Storyteller!

Mahesh Bhatt is a 'Master of all trades'. From direction, production to writing, he has a commendable grasp over different aspects of filmmaking. Born to Nanavati Bhatt and Shirin Mohammad Ali. Bhatt got his first job as an assistant director to Raj Khosla whom he met through a cousin who was dating Khosla. Recently, his daughter Pooja Bhatt shared an Instagram post where she revealed how her daddy dearest bagged this job.

The excerpt read, "What do you know about film-making on a scale of Zero to ten" Raj Khosla asked,when my father first went to him for a job. "Zero" replied my father. Raj Khosla smiled "Zero is a good place to begin from!" And that's how Mahesh Bhatt got his first job as an assistant director. 50 years later I have arrived at this understanding: Zero is a great figure to arrive at. I celebrate this profound sense of not knowing."

Pooja even posted a throwback picture of her father with Raj Khosla-

Coming back to films, Mahesh Bhatt made his debut as a director with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain in 1974. The filmmaker received critical acclaim with Arth (1984) which was followed by Janam (1985) and Saaransh (1984).

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra Is Excited To Watch Thugs Of Hindostan For This Reason

Mahesh Bhatt tasted massive commercial success with Aashiqui 2 starring Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal and Deepak Tijori. The film was the biggest musical blockbuster of 1990. Speaking about the inspiration for this film, the director had revealed in an interview, "While still at school, I met Lorraine Bright, who studied at at the Bombay Scottish orphanage. I showed this romance in Aashiqui. I would jump across the wall to meet her but, when we got caught, she had to leave the orphanage. I got her enrolled at the YWCA so that she could become a typist and fend for herself."

He launched his daughter Pooja Bhatt as a lead actress opposite Aamir Khan in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991).

As a director and producer, the filmmaker has a legacy of mentoring many actors and actresses and launching their careers, giving big names to Bollywood which include names like Anupam Kher, Pooja Bhatt, Sushmita Sen, Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee amongst others.

He also has given breakthrough to many stars, bringing turning point in their careers. These names are Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav in Naam (1986), Aamir Khan in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Juhi Chawla in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), which also fetched her Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Paresh Rawal in Sir (1993).

Bhatt's last directorial venture was Sanjay Dutt's Kartoos in 1999. Now after a gap of 19 years, the filmmaker is all set to return to direction with Sadak 2 which stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In The Film!

As Mahesh Bhatt turns 70 today, Filmibeat wishes him a very happy birthday!