 Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Here's How He Transformed Himself Into An Indispensable Actor

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Here's How He Transformed Himself Into An Indispensable Actor

By
    Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday today on September 28, 2018, and wishes are pouring in by the celebrities and fans alike, all over Twitter. The actor might throw a grand birthday bash to all of his friends and industry colleagues tonight and it'll surely be a night to remember. Ranbir immediately won people's hearts in his debut movie Saawariya in 2007, and since then, he has come a long way in the industry, gaining the trust of the fans and several others.

    He Always Chose A Different Path

    Ranbir Kapoor was brave enough to experiment with the roles which other actors would outright refuse. Yes, he played the character of a dumb and deaf man in Barfi and stole the limelight with his acting skills. The film won people's hearts, across all ages, and it warms ones' heart when just thinking about the movie.

    Gave A Message To The Audience

    Ranbir Kapoor always had a message to his audiences in almost all of his movies and the one that stands out from the rest is the movie Wake Up Sid. From being a carefree guy with no responsibilities whatsoever in life to becoming down-right serious and getting things down, Wake Up Sid is an inspiration to all the youngsters with a message saying life isn't easy, and you must work hard to be happy.

    Rockstar

    Apart from Farhan Akhtar's Rock On, Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar was the next musical revolution in Bollywood and showed the struggles of what a musician would face in his everyday life. His character stunned the audiences and showed that Ranbir Kapoor can take up any given role and make it look like magic.

    Sanju

    The one that takes the cake is Ranbir Kapoor portraying the character of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. The film was one of a kind and people were taken aback at how amazing Ranbir Kapoor is as an actor. Even those who criticized him previously bowed down to him after Sanju and stated that he's an indispensable actor in Bollywood who can never be replaced by anyone else. In short, Ranbir Kapoor is here to stay for many more decades to come.

    Here's wishing the star a very Happy Birthday!

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 9:37 [IST]
