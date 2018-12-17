English
Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: The Sweetest Family Man Of Bollywood!

By
    Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his 40th birthday today on December 17, 2018 and wishes are pouring all over Twitter from celebrities and fans alike. The actor might throw a birthday bash tonight for all his family members, friends and Bollywood colleagues and it'll be a night to remember. Also, the first thing that comes to our minds when we take his name is - a family man.

    Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Dsouza

    Yes, Riteish Deshmukh married the love of his love Genelia D'souza in 2012 and the duo is living happily. They're blessed with two beautiful children, Riaan and Rahly and it's one of the perfect and loving families we've ever seen in Bollywood. Whenever Ritiesh talks about his wife and children to the media, he keeps them on a high pedestal and showers love and affection and the best part is that even Genelia says the same.

    Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Dsouza

    The birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are loved by the audiences for their simplicity and down-to-earth attitude and it's hard to find a couple like them in the film industry in today's world. Also, Genelia took to Instagram wishing her 'forever' a very happy birthday and the caption will surely win your heart. She said,

    "Dear Forever. I still remember celebrating your birthday on Tujhe Meri Kasam sets 17 years ago. Time flies and I have had the opportunity to celebrate so many of your birthdays through all these years. Your birthday will always be most special to me cos it's the day the world got its best creation and that creation is my partner through thick and thin. I Love you and I will take every opportunity to remind you of how much I do.. Happy Birthday @riteishd."

    Here's wishing Riteish Deshmukh a very happy birthday!!

    Read more about: riteish deshmukh genelia dsouza
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
