 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Here's How The Superstar's Birthday Cake Was Baked To Perfection!

Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today. Last night, the superstar hosted his birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel which saw the attendance of his family and his close friends like Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur amongst others. We already gave you a sneak-peek of what happened inside Salman's birthday bash.

We now bring you closer look into Salman Khan's birthday cake which was baked to perfection and arranged by his near and dear ones. Check out the pictures here-

Building With Joy The birthday cake was custom-made by Pooja Dhingra's company, Le15 Patisserie. When it's superstar Salman's birthday, things got to be special! The Four-Tier Birthday Cake Looks Too Yummy Later, Pooja took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Thank youuuuu @arpitakhansharma, this is a @le15india December tradition since 2012 💕 Happyyyyy birthday @beingsalmankhan 🕺🏽." What's So Special About Salman's Birthday Cake? The top tier of the birthday cake had Salman's signature bracelet and the initials SK written on it. The second last tier from the bottom had a reel of his most iconic movies. Meanwhile, New Pics From Salman's Birthday Bash Hit The Internet Katrina Kaif who was also a part of Salman's birthday celebrations posted this click from the bash and wrote, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan, keep being." Meet The Girl Gang Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez go all poses for the camera and the result is a lovely click!

B-town celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta and others posted birthday wishes for the superstar.

Madhuri Dixit who worked with Salman in films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..', 'Saajan' wrote, "Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan! May you be forever blessed with loads of love & laughter. Have a good one 🎂🎉❤.

Preity Zinta posted, "Happy birthday to my sexiest , sweetest, maddest & rock solid friend @beingsalmankhan 😍🤗😘🌈 Thank you for always inspiring me by being more human than anyone I know & for making this world a better place for people no one else knows. Love you to the moon and back ❤️😍❤️ loads of love, happiness, success & blockbusters for you always... I'm missing the party tonight but I shall take it from you when I see you again .. xoxo ... 🤩#ting #बेस्टदोस्ट #happybirthdaysalmankhan #tiger #muaah ❤️❤️."

Sonam Kapoor too posted a lovely birthday wish, "Dearest Salman, wishing you a very Dabang Birthday with lots of dhamaka. To many more years of burning up the dance floor. Lots of love on this special day❤️."