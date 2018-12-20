English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Taimur: Karishma Kapoor Wishes The Tiny Tot With A Cute Post!

Happy Birthday Taimur: Karishma Kapoor Wishes The Tiny Tot With A Cute Post!

By
    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's tiny tot Taimur turns two today. The little munchkin who is already a social media sensation, is currently holidaying with his pictures in Cape Town. A picture of Taimur chilling on the pristine white beaches of Cape Town, South Africa is already going viral on the internet.

    In yet another one, Taimur is seen playing with his father by the seawave on the beach. While the little one is having a blast with his parents in South Africa, Taimur's aunt, actress Karishma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish him as the clock struck twelve.

    tt

    She captioned the picture as, "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! We love you the most !! #taimuralikhan#babynawab#mybabies."

    The click features the uber cute Taimur posing adorably with his cousins Samaira and Kiaan while reading a book.

    Earlier while spilling details about Taimur's birthday plans, Saif had said, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."

    Well now, we are eagerly waiting for Taimur's pictures from the wild safari so that we could start drooling over them! *winks*

