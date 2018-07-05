 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Zayed Khan! The Actor Who Never Feared From Making Brave Confessions

Early Days

While speaking to Verve magazine in 2005, Zayed had said, "Being the youngest, I was used to getting my own way. Mom apart, my three sisters - Farah (Ali), Simone (Arora) and Sussanne (Roshan), took great care of me. Farah, in fact, looked after me like a surrogate mother and I loved all the pampering."

His Dad Sanjay Khan Wanted Him To Be A Lawyer

"Dad would have liked me to be a lawyer but I never looked beyond the greasepaint for a career option even though I hardly spent time on the studio sets. I was too busy doing what all growing boys do with their friends - ski boarding, biking and playing. Yet, from the time I was seven, I always felt that I would be a superb actor some day and I was determined that no one would stop me from getting there."

The Turning Point In His Life

"Things changed at home when I was ten. The tragic fire on the sets of dad's tele-serial, The Sword Of Tipu Sultan, was a turning point in my life. I was very young and yet I realized the seriousness of it all. It seemed the best time to take off. There had always been talk that I should go away to boarding school - I approached Dad and requested that I be allowed to study away from home....I still do not like to talk about what happened then. I will only say that it was an unsettling time for everyone. As a kid, I had to keep my mouth shut. I was not able to express myself or take advice from anybody. In a way, that robbed me of my sense of identity. "

The Industry Is Unforgiving

After becoming an actor and facing a dull patch in his career, Zayed had once confessed in a Hindustan Times interview, " When you do films that don't justify your role, work or talent for one reason or another, you tend to get labelled. This industry is unforgiving. People come to you with good scripts only if you are doing well at the box office. That's also when you start thinking that instead of doing multiple films, you should step back and do something that works for you."

His Plunge Into The World Of TV

That's exactly what Zayed chose to do. Soon, the actor turned his attention towards small screen and made his debut there with Sony TV's Haasil which had him playing a shrewd, calculative character. The audience loved how he sank his deep into this role with grey shades and gave him a thumbs up.