Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Big B, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish Everyone A Happy Eid

    It's Eid today and the whole country is in a festive spirit and our very own Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Zayn Malik, Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Ritesih Deshmukh, John Abraham, Sophie Choudry, Bhumi Pednakar, Sonali Bendre, Boman Irani and several others took to Twitter and wished all their fans a Happy Eid.

    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan posted a picture of himself along with his son AbRam and the image looked so cute. The father-son duo are loved by one and all and we guess we'll never get bored with seeing them. Shahrukh Khan captioned the Eid picture as, "Love is always only the eyes... Here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may your families be happy and healthy."

    Shahrukh Khan & AbRam Wish Everyone A Happy Eid

    Shahrukh Khan always makes it a point to stay home and spend time with his family on Eid and does it every single year. So cool, right?

    Varun Dhawan's Eid Wishes

    The Judwaa 2 star Vaun Dhawan took to Twitter and wished all of his followers a Happy Eid. Varun looks dapper in this one, doesn't he, folks?

    Anil Kapoor's Wishes

    The Race 3 actor Anil Kapoor wishes all your hearts and home to be at peace and we guess this was the sweetest wishes ever.

    Madhuri Dixit Wishes A Happy Eid

    Madhuri Dixit wished all her fans and followers a Happy Eid by saying let peace prosper in everyone's hearts and home.

