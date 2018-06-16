 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Big B, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish Everyone A Happy Eid

It's Eid today and the whole country is in a festive spirit and our very own Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Zayn Malik, Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Ritesih Deshmukh, John Abraham, Sophie Choudry, Bhumi Pednakar, Sonali Bendre, Boman Irani and several others took to Twitter and wished all their fans a Happy Eid.

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan posted a picture of himself along with his son AbRam and the image looked so cute. The father-son duo are loved by one and all and we guess we'll never get bored with seeing them. Shahrukh Khan captioned the Eid picture as, "Love is always only the eyes... Here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may your families be happy and healthy."

Shahrukh Khan & AbRam Wish Everyone A Happy Eid Shahrukh Khan always makes it a point to stay home and spend time with his family on Eid and does it every single year. So cool, right? Varun Dhawan's Eid Wishes The Judwaa 2 star Vaun Dhawan took to Twitter and wished all of his followers a Happy Eid. Varun looks dapper in this one, doesn't he, folks? Anil Kapoor's Wishes The Race 3 actor Anil Kapoor wishes all your hearts and home to be at peace and we guess this was the sweetest wishes ever. Madhuri Dixit Wishes A Happy Eid Madhuri Dixit wished all her fans and followers a Happy Eid by saying let peace prosper in everyone's hearts and home.

Wish everyone #EidMubarak !! Love, light and great energies to everyone in the world! ❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2018

May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! #EidMubarak✨ — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak ! Love and light, peace and happiness to all ❤️#eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/CoYv34dWwq — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all celebrating — zayn (@zaynmalik) June 16, 2018

Wishing everyone around the world #EidMubarak!

Hope your day and the year to come is full of love, happiness and lots of biryani!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak my lovelies ❣️

May you be blessed with happiness, peace, good health & 💕

This is a special shout-out to all my fans that have given me such incredible amounts of love this year. On this holy day I promise to keep making you all proud 😘#eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/bg984izkhP — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 16, 2018

#EidMubarak everyone! Lots of love, happiness and prosperity to you all! Allah aap ki har dua qubool ata farmayein😇 pic.twitter.com/AEIEEI00ew — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) June 16, 2018

Wishing everyone a year filled with love, peace, joy, health and wealth! #EidMubarak — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 16, 2018