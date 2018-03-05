 »   »   » HAPPY NEWS! Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber Are Now Proud Parents To Twins Via Surrogacy

It's God's Plan

Sunny wrote, "God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time."

The Family Is Now Complete

She further wrote, " We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber.

Sunny & Daniel Are Now Proud Parents Of Three Beautiful Children

"Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!"

The Couple Opted For A Surrogacy

In a statement shared by Sunny, she shared, "We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilised egg from Daniels genes and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us a angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born.

It's An Amazing Chapter For The Couple

Her husband Daniel Weber said, "This is an amazing new chapter of our life and I believe the great chapter of all. We have been blessed with an amazing journey and looking forward to many more great things ahead. Proud Family!!!"

Sunny On Motherhood

Earlier after adopting Nisha, the actress was quoted as saying to a leading daily, " I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But, once you become a parent, you automatically start strategizing your schedule. I have been able to spend my mornings with her before heading to shoot. We allow Nisha on the set sometimes. She mingles with people at lunch, and then heads home. Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life."