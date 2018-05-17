 »   »   » Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi: You Won't Believe What Sonakshi Sinha Did For A Scene In This Film!

When it comes to giving every aspect of her on screen performance her best, one can always count on the ever so vivacious and versatile Sonakshi Sinha to come through. Right from training in martial arts and doing all her fight sequences herself in Akira to learning about the Bengali culture, styling and language for Lootera, the girl has always delivered.

But for her next rom-com - Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, Sonakshi takes her commitment many notches higher as she learned and drove a manual mini truck herself for a major film sequence.

Talking about the scene and Sonakshi's victory over the steel beast, an insider from the sets says, "It was a rather crucial scene that was being shot in Kuala Lumpur recently. The scene was a chase sequence for which Sonakshi was required to drive a mini truck as a means for her character to escape. The truck was an old, heavy metal bodied hulk and driving it required a fair bit of familiarity and control with it's weight and functionality. She was clear from the get go that she didn't want a double for it and hence she spent a fair bit of time driving the truck and getting used to it."

The insider further revealed, "It was not easy as it was an old self geared truck which required some serious strength to push it around. By the time it came to giving the shot, Sona had aced it despite having developed sore muscles from the relentless practise and locked the scene in no time."

Talking about how she did it, Sonakshi reveals, "I do have some practice driving manual cars but this mini truck was no cake walk. It was a very old and heavy vehicle and because it was manual, the steering and gears were extremely tiresome and required a lot of strength to manuver.

"Since it was a chase sequence, I had to accelerate the speed but with enough skill to guide my course safely on the roads. Having to burn rubber with that massive beast was quite the challenge but when we got it, the feeling was incredible," she further added.

The sequel also stars Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill who also starred in the first film. The shooting for the film is currently underway in Malaysia.

Happy Phir Se Bag Jayegi also marks the Bollywood debut of Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. The film is slated to release on 24th August.

