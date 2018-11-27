 »   »   »  Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Actor Jassi Gill: Bollywood Gives Opportunities To Talented People

Punjabi actor-singer Jassi Gill, who made his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, says Hindi cinema believes in giving opportunities to talented artistes. "Here in Bollywood talented actors are welcomed with open arms, they are given opportunities and are respected. The success and failure of a film is not everything, it is all about talent here," Jassi told PTI.

"I get to play different kind of roles here as I do not have a set appearance," added the actor, who does not sport a turban. Punjabi film industry, according to Jassi, is at a nascent stage and unlike Bollywood, it does not have well-established production houses. "There is talent over there. Though they are trying out new concepts but that is done with limited budget. Here, in Bollywood, there are big production houses and producers."

"Also, Bollywood pays more money to actors than Punjabi cinema. The budget is not that much over there, so how will they pay more to actors," the actor said. With artistes and film-makers working in different film industries, Jassi believes it is a healthy sign for Indian cinema as the lines are blurring.

"Cinema will only grow. With this one can reach out to more audience. And as an actor you can explore and challenge yourself and at the same time show your talent to other industry people," he added. Jassi, who is currently working on Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga, is grateful to Bollywood film-makers for giving him opportunity to play different characters.

"It is not easy to get everything at the beginning. I have confidence in my ability as an artiste. I know I will have to prove myself as an actor and I am ready for all the hard work."

In Panga, being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jassi plays the role of a supportive husband to Kangana's character, a kabbaddi player. "Kangana and I share good bonding today. I am learning a lot working with her. I am glad to be working with Ashwiny and Kangana," he said. According to Jassi, about 20-25 percent of shoot is over and the next schedule will be in Delhi and Kolkata.

(PTI News)