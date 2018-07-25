English
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha- Diana Penty Bring Double Fun In This Laugh Riot!

    Diana Penty's runaway bride act in Mudassar Aziz's Happy Bhaag Jayegi was quite appreciated by the audience. After the success of that film, the makers are set to take the audience on a joyful ride again with its sequel, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

    While the first part revolved around Happy's escape to Pakistan, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is all mistaken identities between two Happys (played by Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty) in China. Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra are back with their rib-tickling one-liners and their hilarious banter will leave you in splits.

    Speaking about the film, producer Aanand L. Rai had earlier said, "It's a cheerful extension of Happy Bhag Jayegi and we hope the audience will enjoy this film as much as we did making it." Check out the trailer here shared by the Twitter page of Eros Now-


    At the trailer launch event of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Rai said, "This sequel will be more successful at the box office than the first one, I am sure about that. I am expecting this part will get more happiness. We are double happy that we made the second part."

    Sonakshi Sinha said, "I always wanted to work with Aanand L.Rai. There was no reason to say No to Happy sequel."

    Punjabi actor-singer Jassi Gill who plays Sonakshi's love interest in the film said, "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is my first Bollywood film. When I knew Sonakshi Sinha is the lead actress, it was a yes from me without a second thought."

    While the first film had Diana Penty mistakenly landing up in Pakistan, the landscape shifts to China in the sequel. Speaking about this, Mudassar Aziz said, "China is like a frenemy for India. You can see a little satirical take on India-China relation in Happy Phirr Se Bhag Jayegi."

    Presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production, Happy Phirr Se Bhag Jayegi is co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. and is slated to release on August 24, 2018.

