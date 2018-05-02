 »   »   » Seriously Harshvardhan Kapoor? You Don't Remember The Wedding Dates Of Your Sister Sonam Kapoor!

Spoke Like An Outsider & Not A Family Member

Harshvardhan Kapoor said about Sonam Kapoor's wedding, "I am really happy she's getting married. But right now I am just concentrating on my film."



Here's What He Answered When Asked About His Wedding Gift To Sonam!

"I don't have anything to gift to her but lots of love," said Harshvardhan Kapoor. Well, that's sweet. But still, come on!



The Whole Country Knows!

When the whole of India knows that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8, 2018, it's surprising that Harshvardhan Kapoor himself doesn't know about it, despite being her own brother.



Got Carried Away?

One explanation in support of Harshvardhan Kapoor is that, maybe he got carried away during the Bhavesh Joshi trailer launch as it was a long time since he had a proper press meet and didn't know what to say. After all, he's a human too!



Wedding Bells!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai and the family have asked for privacy. The wedding will take place on May 8, 2018.

