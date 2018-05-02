 »   »   » Seriously Harshvardhan Kapoor? You Don't Remember The Wedding Dates Of Your Sister Sonam Kapoor!

Related Articles
As ridiculous as it might sound, Harshvardhan Kapoor doesn't remember his sister Sonam Kapoor's wedding dates and looked puzzled when the question was thrown at him during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Bhavesh Joshi. When a journo asked to confirm when exactly is Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Harshvardhan Kapoor asked the question right back to the journo itself to confirm the dates by saying, "The wedding is I think on the 7th and 8th. That's right, right?"
The entire room burst out in laughter and it looks like Harshvardhan Kapoor was just joking while answering the question. However, looking at his body language and delivery, it looked like he really had no idea when exactly is his sister's wedding. Or maybe he tried to crack a joke while answering and it just backfired. We never know, folks! However, he stated that he doesn't know Sonam Kapoor's wedding dates as he's busy focusing on Bhavesh Joshi. Oh come on!
Spoke Like An Outsider & Not A Family Member
Harshvardhan Kapoor said about Sonam Kapoor's wedding, "I am really happy she's getting married. But right now I am just concentrating on my film."
Here's What He Answered When Asked About His Wedding Gift To Sonam!
"I don't have anything to gift to her but lots of love," said Harshvardhan Kapoor. Well, that's sweet. But still, come on!
The Whole Country Knows!
When the whole of India knows that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8, 2018, it's surprising that Harshvardhan Kapoor himself doesn't know about it, despite being her own brother.
Got Carried Away?
One explanation in support of Harshvardhan Kapoor is that, maybe he got carried away during the Bhavesh Joshi trailer launch as it was a long time since he had a proper press meet and didn't know what to say. After all, he's a human too!
Wedding Bells!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai and the family have asked for privacy. The wedding will take place on May 8, 2018.
