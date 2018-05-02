English
 Harshvardhan Kapoor: It's A Dream Come True To Play a Superhero In Bhavesh Joshi

Harshvardhan Kapoor: It's A Dream Come True To Play a Superhero In Bhavesh Joshi

Posted By:
Harshvardhan Kapoor is super excited to be starring in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bhavesh Joshi' where he'll be playing the role of a superhero and couldn't control his happiness during the launch of the movie trailer. He opened up by saying that it's a dream come true as he always dreamt of being a superhero since childhood. He said, "It's a dream come true for any actor to play a superhero or a vigilante."

The Mirzya debutant Harshvardhan Kapoor also stated that he's improving his acting skills and stated that without Mirzya, he wouldn't have got the Bhavesh Joshi offer. He said, "I'm trying to improve my craft as an actor. If I hadn't gone through Mirziya, I wouldn't have got Bhavesh Joshi."

Harshvardhan Kapoor Talks About His Sister Sonam Kapoor's Wedding

"I am really happy she's getting married. But right now I am just concentrating on my film," said Harshvardhan Kapoor during the trailer launch of Bhavesh Joshi.

What Would Harshvardhan Gift Sonam?

If you're wondering what would Harshvardhan Kapoor gift his sister Sonam Kapoor, wonder no more! The actor opened up that he'll give her loads of love. "I don't have anything to gift to her but lots of love."

When Asked If Bhavesh Joshi Is Similar To Anil Kapoor & Sridevi's Mr. India

"I never saw of it as a vigilante film. It was more like sci-fi thing," said the actor.

Anurag Kashyap Speaks Up!

Anurag Kashyap opened up by saying that he wanted to shoot a superhero movie since long, and it has now finally come into place. He said, "Bhavesh Joshi superhero comes from a very personal experience," and stated that "our actors are already superheroes."

Grand Release

Bhavesh Joshi, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Apte is all set to hit the theatres on May 25, 2018. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2018
