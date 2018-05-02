English
 »   »   » Harshvardhan Kapoor Says He Won't Gift Anything To Sister Sonam Kapoor On Her Wedding As He's BROKE!

Harshvardhan Kapoor Says He Won't Gift Anything To Sister Sonam Kapoor On Her Wedding As He's BROKE!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor says he is happy for sister Sonam Kapoor, who is set to tie the knot with beau Anand Ahuja. Sonam, 32, has been in a relationship with Anand for a few years and their families released an official statement announcing the wedding date as May 8. The preparations are on in full swing at the Kapoor bungalow in suburban Juhu.

Harshvardhan was speaking at the trailer launch of his movie, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and while speaking about his sister's D-day, the actor said he won't be gifting anything to his sister as he's broke.

Harshvardhan On Aanand Ahuja

Speaking about Sonam-Aanand's pairing, Harshvardhan said, "I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy. However, I have been very busy with my film Bhavesh Joshi so I do not know much what's going on with that (the preparations)."

Harshvardhan On Getting Enough Time For Movie Promotion Amid Wedding Preparation

Speaking about the same, Harshvardhan Kapoor said, "Well, the whole occasion will get over by May 8. And I have enough time after that for the promotion of my film. So yes, I think I will handle everything pretty well."

What Does He Want To Give Sonam On Her D-Day?

"A hug. Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her," he answered.

BTW, Did You See Sonam's Wedding Card?

On a related note, here's the picture of Sonam Kapoor's wedding card, which is going viral on the social media. Sonam was quite clear that she doesn't wanna waste papers so she sent out the invitations through an e-wedding card and we love this initiative of the actress.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X