 »   »   »  Has Arjun Rampal Found 'Love' In Natasa Stankovic? Actor Reacts To Link-Up Rumors!

    Arjun Rampal and his wife Mehr Jessia recently announced their separation after 20 years of marriage. While there were reports since a long time that their marriage was under the rocks, the split came as a shocker to many. Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with strong whispers about Arjun's growing closeness to actor Natasa Stankovic.

    It was said that Arjun has moved on and has been spending a lot of time with Stankovic of late. Finally addressing to these rumors, the actor recently took to his Instagram page to set the record straight about his latest link-up-

    What's Brewing, Guys?

    A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "Arjun and Natasa got acquainted while working on Daddy and they have apparently kept in touch with each other."

    Who Is Natasa Stankovic?

    Natasa is a Serbian actress who starred in a special song, Zindagi Meri Dance Dance, in Arjun Rampal's last film Daddy. Reportedly since then, the two have kept in touch.

    Arjun Reacts To His Link-Up Reports

    The actor dismissed link-up reports by sharing this photo and captioning it as, "Some mornings start with freshly brewed coffee , others with freshly stirred link ups ! Right now it's just my cuppa and me ... #newstome"

    Arjun & Mehr Call It Quits

    While announcing their separation, the couple issued a joint statement that read, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

    Arjun Has Moved Out Of His Family House

    As per a Pinkvilla report, the actor has moved out of his family home and will be staying at a 2BHK owned by a friend until the divorce comes through.

    The Reasons For The Separation

    A source had earlier informed a leading daily that it was Arjun Rampal's closeness to Sussanne Khan, fall out with close friends Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan and flop film produced by their production company because of which the couple decided to part ways.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
