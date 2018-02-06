 »   »   » Has Salman Khan RESTRICTED Iulia Vantur From Talking To Media About Their Alleged Affair & Marriage?

Has Salman Advised Iulia To Avoid Talking About Them?

While, Iulia handled all the questions smartly, it seems Salman has advised Iulia to not talk about her equation with the Superstar anymore and only focus on her professional front! Wondering why? You gotta read the latest statements of Iulia Vantur..

Recently, While Talking To HT, Iulia Said..

"I never talk about [Salman Khan] because I usually keep my personal life for myself. I feel this is the only area one should keep sacred."

Iulia Calls Her Relation With Salman ‘Precious’

"Our work anyway gives us all the exposure, but what's so intimate and private in your life, should be there only for you and your loved ones.

That's the reason I've not been speaking about it. There are things that are so precious that you want to protect them."

Iulia On Being Hampered By The Affair Rumours..

"Some rumours are, like, out of this world. Sometimes, when I hear or read about them, they're just unbelievable. But what can you do? You can't stop them. So, you learn to live with them and you start ignoring them," says Iulia.

Iulia Accepts Salman Does Guide Her About Handling Media

"Well, considering that I have a career in Romania and I'm exposed to the press and public there, I'm quite used to it [already].

But, yeah, every country has its own system, so there have been all sorts of advice pouring in from everyone, including Salman."

Iulia Reveals The Rumours Are ‘Upsetting’ For Her Parents

"It's very upsetting for my family," says Iulia vantur adding "Imagine, they've raised me with so much care and protection and me being here - in a foreign country - it's so difficult for them to hear all these things about their daughter.

Though I let them know what's happening in my life, no parent wants to see their child unhappy and worried."

Recently, Iulia Reacted To Her Marriage Rumours With Salman

To a question of whether marriage reports with Khan get annoying, she had said, "Of course. You have to focus on your real life and not what is written in the newspapers because you know very well most of them are rumours and not true."

"I want to make my life positive and not let the negativity seep in."