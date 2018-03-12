 »   »   » Hate Story 4 Is NOT An Erotic Thriller, Says Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi On Hate Story 4

"To me what may be bold may not be for others. But I think, I have realized that I have been comfortable (in doing the scenes) till the time I genuinely believe in what is happening in the scene," revealed Karan Wahi to Spotboye.



Justifying Bold Scenes In The Film

"If I cannot justify doing something, I won't do it but if I can justify, then I am okay," said Karan Wahi on doing erotic scenes in the film.



The Future Will See Things Differently

Karan Wahi also stated that ten years from now, Hate Story 4 will not be labelled as "bold" as it'll just be a normal film like any other.



Karan Wahi On His Character In The Film

"In Hate Story 4, I am playing the son of a very affluent tycoon. Basically, he a very rich guy, who works with his father. His name is Rajveer and he is in his mid-20s and is more flamboyant, more expressive then probably his father or even his brother," revealed Karan Wahi about his character in the film.



Hate Story 4 Audience Reaction

Hate Story 4 received negative ratings and even fans of the franchise were disappointed with the storyline as it had nothing special to offer.



Starcast

Hate Story 4 stars Urvashi Rautela, Ihana Dhillon, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles.

